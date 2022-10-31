Daniel Ricciardo, who lost his McLaren seat as his career fell into the doldrums this year, looks set to join Red Bull or Mercedes as a reserve driver next season when he takes a year out of racing.
The Australian hinted at his brightening future prospects after storming to seventh with a reinvigorated performance in Sunday’s Mexico Grand Prix, but he declined to confirm his plans.
“I won’t be on the grid next year, but I will be here (in F1) because I have ambitious plans for 2024,” he said. “Discussions are ongoing, but nothing has been signed.
