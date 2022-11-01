Daniel Ricciardo, who lost his McLaren seat as his career fell into the doldrums this year, looks set to join Red Bull or Mercedes as a reserve driver next season when he takes a year out of racing.

The Australian hinted at his brightening future prospects after storming to seventh with a reinvigorated performance in Sunday’s Mexico Grand Prix, but he declined to confirm his plans.

“I won’t be on the grid next year, but I will be here (in F1) because I have ambitious plans for 2024,” he said. “Discussions are ongoing, but nothing has been signed.

“Nothing has been guaranteed for 2024, but I will do everything I can to return.”

Ricciardo, 33, revived his prospects and his smile on Sunday when he rose from the near-anonymous mediocrity of finishing among the also-rans to finish behind the top six – made up of both Red Bulls, both Mercedes and the two Ferraris.

He made light of a harsh 10-second penalty for colliding with Yuki Tsunoda’s Alpha Tauri to romp back with several thrilling passing moves to finish ahead of McLaren team-mate Lando Norris.

His revival delighted most paddock observers who believed he was set to join Mercedes as a replacement for reserve driver Nyck de Vries who is joining Alpha Tauri next season.

More details here...