Maltese lacemaking sessions are being held every Tuesday between 10am and 1pm in the foyer of the Palazzo Falson Historic House Museum in Mdina.

Lace made in Malta was originally needle lace, from the 16th and 19th centuries, when the economic depression in the islands nearly led to the extinction of lacemaking there. But in the mid-1800s, Lady Hamilton Chichester sent lacemakers from Genoa to Malta.

They used the old needle-lace patterns and turned them into bobbin lace, which was quicker. It was not long after its introduction that Maltese lace developed its own style from Genoese lace.

Maltese lace was shown at The Great Exhibition of 1851 and it became popular in Britain. The style was copied by lacemakers in the English Midlands, and it was one of the sources for Bedfordshire lace.

Lace continues to be made in Malta to this day. To ensure the survival of the craft, lacemaking is taught by various private entities such as the Society of Arts, Manufactures and Commerce.

The lace-making demonstration is free, but museum entry fees apply to tour Palazzo Falzon. For more information, e-mail bookings@palazzofalson.com or call 2145 4512.