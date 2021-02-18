Revolut, the global financial platform, said Thursday that its customers in Malta can now upgrade to Revolut Bank.

Revolut has attracted over 190,000 customers in Malta, and the company said it is confident that deposit accounts, alongside Revolut’s wide range of products and services, will provide customers in Malta with more control, value and security than traditional banks.

“Revolut is now the fastest growing fintech company in Europe because we put the customer at the heart of everything that we do. Our product design is second to none, we have no hidden fees, and we are constantly building new and innovative financial products”, said Virgilijus Mirkės, Chief Executive Officer of Revolut Bank in a statement.

“Launching the bank in Malta will provide a greater level of security and confidence for our customers, and will enable us to launch a host of new products and services in the near future”.

Revolut said its bank customers will now have their deposits protected under the deposit guarantee scheme.

Last year, Revolut launched its specialised bank in Poland and Lithuania, and started offering highly competitive credit products in both countries. Specialised bank licence allows Revolut Bank to provide limited banking services via Revolut app along with an array of financial services and products that is offered by other Revolut Group companies.