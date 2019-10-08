Moviment Graffitti is celebrating its 25th anniversary with a set of initiatives - R/Evolution: 25 years of Activism, at its premises in Valletta.

The movement recalled its setting up in a statement on Tuesday saying that it was founded in 1994 as a left-wing organisation fighting against the oppression and exploitation of people, the environment and animals.

Today, it was still struggling to maintain and expand a non-partisan space where people would be able to work for a fair society and a better quality of life.

The NGO said it will hold a photo exhibition of its activities between October 11 and 13. It will be open from 6.30–10pm on October 11; from 10am–1pm and 4–10pm on October 12; and from 3 to 8pm on October 13.

During the exhibition’s opening on October 11, the documentary R/Evoluzzjoni25 will be shown for the first time. This includes interviews with persons who followed the movement’s story through the years, such as journalists James Debono and Karl Schembri, past members such as Christian Mizzi and Mary Grace Vella, trade unionist Sammy Meilaq and many others. The documentary is in Maltese with English subtitles.

On October 12 at 7pm, Graffitti will be hosting a discussion on Activism in a Two-Party System with a panel of speakers that includes Angele Deguara, Michael Briguglio and Sammy Meilaq.

Entrance to all events, at 67, Strait Street, Valletta, is free.