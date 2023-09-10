Saint James Hospital Group has invested in a number of innovative medical services, which leverage the power and use of artificial intelligence (AI).

Through these new investments in screening for breast cancer, gastroscopy, colonoscopy and mole mapping services, the group aims to continue delivering unparalleled accuracy and efficiency in medical diagnosis and treatment.

“At Saint James Hospital Group, we have always firmly believed in the significance of staying at the forefront of medical technology. Artificial intelligence (AI) in medicine has been evolving at a fast pace and the use of such technology allows us to give our clients a unique diagnostic quality that allows for up to a 30 per cent improvement over traditional screening tests,” Jean Claude Muscat, the chief executive officer and director of Saint James Hospital Group, said.

He underlined that AI has now become the standard screening tool at Saint James Hospitals and added that such investments ensure that patients receive the most accurate diagnosis and timely interventions, while setting new benchmarks in healthcare excellence.

Enhanced breast cancer screening with AI precision

The Saint James Hospital Group state-of-the-art mammogram machine is not only capable of providing the most accurate results in a record time but through the integration of AI technology, also assists its team of skilled radiologists to detect concealed lesions within the breast tissue, and hence ensure early detection and diagnosis, leading to improved prognosis for patients.

AI-integrated endoscopy services

In July, the Saint James Hospital Endoscopy Unit became the first fully AI supported endoscopy unit in Europe.

The introduction of AI-enhanced endoscopy services marks a significant advancement in medical diagnostics and is a revolutionary first for Malta which will assist the group’s consultants to identify hiddencysts or lesions during endoscopic procedures, such as gastroscopy and colonoscopy, which previously may not have been possible to diagnose with the naked eye. Statistics have shown that the diagnostic accuracy can improve by up to 30 per cent over traditional endoscopy screening methods.

Advanced mole mapping with AI precision

Saint James Hospital Group also provides mole mapping powered by Fotofinder, which captures a series of images and uses AI-driven software to provide the group’s doctors with a clear assessment of potentially concerning moles and which may pose a risk to the health of a patient.