The year 2020 was anything but normal. The pandemic is a phenomenon the likes of which we never lived through. It could have broken us but it did not. Furthermore, with the approval of vaccines and their roll-out underway, there is new-found confidence in what the future holds.

Despite unpleasant numbers of COVID-19 cases in many member states, I could sense this growing positive sentiment among peers in the EU’s General Affairs Council. The Portuguese presidency of the Council of the EU promises to build on this sentiment to help the Union refresh, restarting on a more positive cycle with a proactive approach.

I welcome proactivity in the determination to focus on social affairs. Considering the pandemic’s impact on the employment market, in some sectors more than others, focusing on workers and their social protection is warranted at this stage. From fighting the many shades of discrimination and addressing issues arising from modern ways of work, to making sure work pays decently, these six months will prove to be determining in laying the groundwork and delivering.

Resources must be made available, especially through European funds, to support new skills acquisition among the workforce. There is no point in pushing a digital agenda in a soulless manner. A transition that leaves anyone behind will not represent our shared values. In digitalisation, however, lies the potential for economic recovery.

Resilience emerged as a major theme in recent months. It gives me great optimism to note the readiness of the new presidency to support a European Health Union. The darkest part of 2020 was by far those days which saw member states competing and refusing to trade essential medi­cal equipment with each other, while tens of thousands were dying. That is not the Europe we would like to develop.

A health union will ensure such economic patriotism, especially on essential medical equipment, will not resurface. A framework of joint procurement will be put in place on a permanent basis. Minimum levels of care will be established for every hospital in Europe so that no citizens, in any part of Europe, will be alienated of their most basic rights.

More imminently, progress in this field over the course of the coming months must see that vaccination against COVID-19 takes place simultaneously in all member states and that the vaccine remains both public and free.

The past months have taught us a great deal about risks we never perceived. Further developing the civil protection mechanism to better prepare to prevent and react to disasters will represent a milestone in strengthening our resilience. Managing to diversify our sources of food will be another.

A hardly comforting deal that will see the UK’s departure will overshadow the initial implementation of the Union’s seven-year budget – the result of over 900 days of negotiations. Aligning with the social welfare of citizens, the accele­ration of the industry’s digitalisation process and maintaining the pace picked in our fight against climate change is the Portuguese presidency’s plan to reboot an uncertain Europe.

Political will can put in motion the European Green Deal, which could be cataclysmic in relation to Europe’s recovery. Driving legislation on industry and energy must coincide with a new wave of innovation that will bring about both products and new forms of employment across several sectors.

The new Digital Europe will sustain the digital transition promoting the uptake and roll-out of new and emerging technologies including AI and innovative cybersecurity tools, while the Connecting Europe Facility, already significant in the development of the energy and transport infrastructure of Europe, will be reinforced.

On top of the multi-annual framework, through grants and loans, the recovery facility will make the widest pool of resources available, which will sustain governments’ efforts to support the twin transition demands and emerge stronger after the COVID blow.

In helping public and private actors to increase skills and scale up connectivity and states’ data capacity, and supporting energy efficiency in transport and buildings, these funding plans are our best tool to carve a cleaner and safer future.

The new year ushered in high hopes and expectations we rightfully believe in as a lot of effort is being invested in our communities’ well-being and resilience.

Stefan Zrinzo Azzopardi is Parliamentary Secretary for European Funds.