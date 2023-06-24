Tractors and heavy vehicles have removed the soil from a Żurrieq field, exposing its base layer, in what the Planning Authority has called an archaeological survey.

The Nigret field was recently rezoned and has become an area in which development is permitted.

There is a crane on site, two hymacs and hoardings closing off the zone - Residents' group

Residents have questioned the works, which were carried out by the same company that applied for the rezoning, TUM Invest Group, an offshoot of the renowned Tumas Group.

“It is clear that this is not an archaeological study but the commencement of illegal construction works,” Għaqda Residenti taż-Żurrieq said on Facebook last week.

“The PA replied, saying that it ‘transpired’ that this was an archaeological study, yet, today there is a crane on site, two hymacs and hoardings closing off the zone.”

There is no known development application for the field yet.

TUM Invest had previously launched an application to build home for the elderly on the site but withdrew the application in 2020.

The same group of residents is planning to launch a legal challenge to another rezoning permit granted for a large stretch of land in the same area, by Grand Property Holding Limited.

Archaeological survey required for rezoning

The Planning Authority said an “archaeological survey” was a requirement of the recently approved rezoning application by TUM Invest.

“The carrying out of an archaeological survey is exempt from the requirement to obtain development permission from the PA since it is permitted development without notification,” a PA spokesperson said.

The rezoning was approved when PC/00010/18 was signed off by planning minister Stefan Zrinzo Azzopardi in March after the PA’s executive council voted in favour of the application in October.

The decision means that the area can be developed.

But even if a piece of land is rezoned, the PAs need to approve a planning application before any construction works can begin.

The PA spokesperson said the works are being supervised by the Superintendence for Cultural Heritage.

“No part of the site shall be released for development prior to the completion of a comprehensive archaeological survey which certifies that the building and road alignments indicated on Map PC10/18/187B will not have an unacceptable adverse impact on any features or cultural heritage importance.” a requirement in the permit says.

Times of Malta had asked the PA why an archaeological dig which leads to the removal of soil is a requirement in a rezoning permit instead of a development permit and what would happen to the area and the soil should the PA refuse to grant building permits.

Questions have also been sent to the Superintendence of Cultural Heritage.