The Ronald McDonald House Charities Malta (RHMC Malta) recently inaugurated its Learning Centre in Qawra, which hosts a range of services and programmes for children and teens with learning or social challenges, and their families. Working closely with several NGOs, such as ADHD Malta and the Autism Parents Association (APA) Malta, the RMHC Learning Centre works to safeguard the well-being of vulnerable children or those in need of educational support. During the launch event, which was attended by several guests, RMHC Malta chairman Martin Xuereb thanked all those who helped make the learning centre a reality.
