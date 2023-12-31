Lauren Agius and Alyon Draguzya recently represented the Malta Gymnastics Federation at the Winter Cup which was held in Bulgaria.

The competition attracted the participation of several top gymnasts from around the continent, including Norway, Italy, Greece, Cyprus and Austria as well as the national team of Bulgaria.

Both Agius and Draguzya participated in their respective age category at the Bulgarian competition.

Agius achieved her best result in the Clubs where she placed seventh overall with a score of 20.85.

On the other hand, Draguzya, who is a student of the National School of Sport, placed 13th in the Hoop event, with a score of 20.20 points.

The Maltese gymnasts were under the supervision of coach Elena Vella.

