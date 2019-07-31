The Malta Philharmonic Orchestra is this weekend presenting The Rite of Spring for the first time in Malta. One hundred and four musicians will perform Stravinsky’s revolutionary work under the baton of Sergey Smbatyan, the MPO’s recently-appointed principal conductor.

Commissioned by Diaghilev, the composition describes a pagan ritual where a virgin dances herself to death.

The programme also features soloist Alexei Volodin interpreting the contrastingly lyrical Piano Concerto No.2 by Rachmaninoff.

The concert is preceded by a talk at 7.15pm delivered by Janica Buhagiar, curator of Phoenician and Roman sites, and Ruben Zahra, composer and promoter of contemporary music.

During the concert, patrons can also book their MPO membership and support the orchestra’s 19/20 Concert Season, entitled Movements of Passion.

The revamped scheme, divided into two tiers, offers tickets at €1 and other benefits, including exclusive parking, for concerts organised by the MPO. Proceeds from the €10 loyalty scheme are in aid of the Malta Community Chest Fund Foundation.

The concert is being held at the Mediterranean Conference Centre on Saturday at 8pm. Tickets may be acquired through www.showshappening.com or from the MCC’s box office. For more information about the MPO, visit www.maltaorchestra.com.