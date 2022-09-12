Percussionist Beibei Wang and pianist Tricia Dawn Williams come together to form the WOW duo.

On Saturday, September 17, the duo will perform an exciting programme for its debut concert in Malta, after having made its international debut in June of this year as part of the Oxford Festival of the Arts. Two new commissions by video artists Patrick Fenech and Nicole Pace give an interdisciplinary dimension to the live performance.

Projected as a backdrop, Fenech’s visual works accompany Estonian composer Arvo Pärt’s suspended melodic notes and three-note piano figure, while Hannah Lash’s fast-paced C will be accompanied by the pulsating, abstract animations of Nicole Pace.

WOW duo during its international debut in Oxford this June.

Williams and Wang will also each present solo pieces, both by Maltese composers: Loop the Loop by Christopher Muscat for vibraphone and looper and Jolt by Ruben Zahra for piano and looper - a device that allows performers to create real-time recordings and playback of the live performance for a complex soundscape.

Upbeat characters will be portrayed in the duo’s interpretations of Boiling Clouds by Ruben Zahra, Atalanta by John Psathas and Duo by Giannis Papkrasas, with lively interactions between the two instruments. Lush jazz harmonies from Avalanche (mov II) for vibraphone and piano by Emmanuel Sejourne will showcase the musicians’ union of masterful skill.

The WOW duo's Malta debut will include two new video art commissions by Patrick Fenech and Nicole Pace.

The concert, hosted by the Malta Society of Arts, starts at 8pm. Tickets may be bought here. The concert is part of the Modern Music Days programme organised by the Malta Association for Contemporary Music, supported by Arts Council Malta.