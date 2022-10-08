Franck Ribery could take up a managerial position at Salernitana as a persistent knee injury pushes the former France star towards retirement, his coach Davide Nicola said Saturday.

Asked by reporters about Ribery potentially remaining at Salernitana after he finishes playing, Nicola said: “when you talk about Franck you’re talking about someone with the ability to do anything.”

“I don’t know if anything has been worked out, but we have spoken with him about it,” added Nicola in a press conference ahead of his team’s match with Verona on Sunday.

