SmartCity Malta is organising the first ever Ricasoli Summer Night at the Laguna Walk on Friday, July 12 from 8pm.

The event will feature live music from the Brasshouse Unit, one of Malta’s leading brass bands, and will be accompanied by prominent singers Ozzy Lino and Gloriana.

The event will feature a selection of premium wines by Antinori and Meridiana and scrumptious food will be served from various food stalls on the night. This event is being organised by SmartCity in collaboration with its partners: S. Rausi Trading Ltd, Deck & Morsel, Mustaccun and Vecchia Taranto.

A limited amount of tickets are available and will be sold on a first-come, first-served basis. Tickets are sold at €16 per person and include two glasses of premium wine and a food dish of one’s choice from the food stalls. Additional food, wine and drink tokens will be also available on the night. Tickets can be purchased from www.ticketline.com.mt.