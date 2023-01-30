Riccardo Correa will continue the season with Sirens FC until the end of the season.

The Uruguayan midfielder has been looking for a new club after he was informed by Gżira United that he was not part of their plans for this season.

Several local clubs contacted the player but it was Sirens who won the race for his signature and the player will now join Winston Muscat’s team until the end of the season.

The transfer is likely that will be finalised on Tuesday morning with the player expected to attend his first training session with the St Paul’s Bay side on Deadline Day.

