Arsenal moved five points clear at the top of the Premier League after Declan Rice’s last-gasp goal capped the leaders’ thrilling fightback in their 4-3 win against Luton on Tuesday.

Rocked by a pair of costly blunders from ‘keeper David Raya, Mikel Arteta’s side trailed 3-2 in the second half of a pulsating clash at Kenilworth Road.

But Arsenal roared back to consolidate their lead at the top of the table thanks to Kai Havertz’s equaliser and Rice’s header deep into stoppage-time.

More details on SportsDesk.