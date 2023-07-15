Declan Rice capped a remarkable rise from the crushing disappointment of being released by boyhood heroes Chelsea as a teenager as he joined Arsenal from West Ham on Saturday for a fee that could rise to £105 million.

Rice admits to being reduced to tears when the Blues let him go as a promising 14-year-old.

But a decade on, the brave decision to up sticks and move across London to join West Ham has been the making of the England international.

Fresh from leading the Hammers to their first trophy in 43 years by lifting the Europa Conference League in his final game for the club, the £100 million initial fee for Rice matches international colleague Jack Grealish’s move from Aston Villa to Manchester City two years ago as the most ever for an English player and the highest between two British clubs.

