Declan Rice scored his first goal for Arsenal and Gabriel Jesus added the icing on the cake as Arsenal roared back from a goal down to beat Manchester United 3-1 at the Emirates on Sunday.

Marcus Rashford gave the visitors the lead against the run of play in the first half but Arsenal captain Martin Odegaard equalised seconds later.

The Gunners had a penalty award overturned following a VAR check and United were denied what could have been a late winner when substitute Alejandro Garnacho was ruled offside.

