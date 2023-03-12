Just over a month has elapsed since the government launched a historic set of operational programmes. They represent a €2 billion investment poised to bolster projects and initiatives as we work to build on Malta’s economic stability and success.

Thanks to the prime minister’s negotiations, the government has obtained this record sum which will be used to help Malta achieve its ambitious sustainability targets, foster economic progress and promote social solidarity. And let’s not forget the individual success stories that will inevitably come from this investment.

As the government forges ahead with its mission to enhance prosperity, it’s crucial to remember actions speak louder than words. Talking about using the funds is one thing. Making sure we absorb them is another. Under Labour governments, Malta has ranked among the top performers in this respect. We intend to outdo ourselves and push even further. We have wasted no time in getting the ball rolling on a range of new schemes and programmes. With no grass growing under our feet, this administration is eager to see the public, businesses, NGOs and other stakeholders reap the fruit of our work. This unprecedented success does not sit well with the opposition, which has failed to distinguish between making genuine constructive criticism and taking vindictive actions for political advantage.

The leader of the opposition and the marginalised one (use Bernard Grech and Adrian Delia interchangeably) have launched a vicious attack on our funds. In a tale as old as time, the PN has attacked the national interest in pursuit of political gain. They have requested that the European Commission investigate and potentially suspend Malta’s allocation, while criticising the commission for not taking action against our country earlier.

The consequences of these baseless allegations are far-reaching and could put funding required for NGOs, local councils, fishermen, farmers, youth and people with disabilities at risk. They unfairly vilify the work of honest public officials who have performed admirably on EU funds time and again. The damage does not stop there. These actions also hinder investment in the betterment of our environment, business innovation and vital services such as healthcare and education.

The government has been working tirelessly to improve the infrastructure and promote sustainable development, so it is disappointing to see these efforts threatened by political gamesmanship. The shore-to-ship connection, TENT-T road network enhancement and Wied Fulija projects are some examples of the many initiatives taken for Malta’s progress.

This strategy will achieve nothing but harm the interests of the public, families and businesses. They all see through this political charade – the facts paint another picture.

Malta has a robust and rigorous management and implementation process for EU funds. European institutions have often highlighted this. The IAID has just completed two audits covering July 2020 to June 2022 and the results show that out of 134 beneficiaries scrutinised, only a few minor financial corrections were needed, an error rate of less than two per cent. Meanwhile, as the scrutiny on the European Commission’s conflict-of-interest procedures ramps up across Europe, six audits are underway, with one being carried out by the IAID and three by the commission.

The European Court of Auditors is conducting two additional audits. The one focused on verifying potential conflicts of interest in the operational programmes between 2014 and 2020 is showing promising signs. The commission is satisfied that its recommendations are being implemented effectively, which bodes well for the continued enhancement of the managing authorities’ systems.

This affirms that the necessary checks and balances were performed with precision, leaving no room for doubt or criticism. Overall, the audits give us a reassuring picture of the system’s integrity and its ability to function smoothly, without any significant issues to report.

This success does not mean we will rest on our laurels. Results like these encourage us to work even harder.

While others are busy placing stumbling blocks in our way, we will continue to deliver on our promise of a more sustainable, resilient and socially just Malta with investment from EU funds which we are committed to bring closer to home.

Chris Bonett is the parliamentary secretary for EU funds.