As the sport of horse racing mourns the loss of the legendary Lester Piggott, June is going to be an exciting month for horse racing both in Europe and the US. The Epsom Derby and Oaks are being held on June 3 and 4 respectively. That’s swiftly followed in the US with the Belmont Stakes on June 11 and that’s a race that could see a rare occurrence indeed.

No horse this century has won the Kentucky Derby and then gone on to be victorious in the Belmont Stakes the following month. It’s a feat that has only been achieved on 11 previous occasions, most recently in 1995. Rich Strike will be aiming to become the 12th winner of the Kentucky Derby/Belmont Stakes double.

It’s a major surprise that Rich Strike finds himself in this situation. He wasn’t even due to be taking part in the Kentucky Derby until a late withdrawal got the three-year-old into the starting line-up.

Even then you could get odds of 80/1 on a victory in the Kentucky Derby. Epicenter and Zandon were battling it out for the win but then the big shock occurred. Rich Strike put in a stunning finish on the inside rail to win the Kentucky Derby.

That was the first leg of the American Triple Crown, but Rich Strike was not to make an attempt at winning all three races. He didn’t take part in the Preakness Stakes on May 21 as the race came too soon after that success in the Kentucky Derby.

It’s been confirmed though that Rich Strike will be heading to Belmont but can he win on June 11? Bookmakers have the Kentucky Derby winner at odds of 5/1 to win over a distance that is two furlongs further than he has raced over in the past, reported Horse.Bet. He did have a storming finish though to win last time out and looks capable of seeing out the distance.

Mo Donegal is the current 9/4 favourite to win the Belmont Stakes. This runner was fifth in the Kentucky Derby and around three lengths behind Rich Strike. He also missed the Preakness Stakes but is a strong contender to win the Belmont.

A strong finish was made to the Kentucky Derby by Mo Donegal. The runner was bumped a furlong and a half out so without that happening, would have finished a lot closer to Strike Rich.

Only once in the last 29 runnings of the Peter Pan stakes has the winner won the Belmont Stakes the following month. Attempting to achieve that rare feat in 2022 is We the People, available at around 4/1.

The Rodolphe Brisset trained runner demolished the field in the Peter Pan Stakes with a ten and a quarter length victory. That was over a shorter distance and in Grade 3. To win the Belmont Stakes, this contender must see out the extra distance and handle the step up to Grade 1.

His only loss was in the Grade 1 Arkansas Derby, so it might be best to see We the People more as an each-way contender unless massive improvement has taken place.

Another to consider is Creative Minister who is trained by Kenneth McPeek. After two wins, this runner finished third in the Preakness Stakes and is 13/2 to win the Belmont Stakes. This looks like being a fascinating race to end the Triple Crown series.

