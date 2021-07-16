There are just a few days left before APS Bank kicks off the second edition of the APS Summer Festival. Set to start on July 21 till August 1, it promises a diverse and multidisciplinary line up of acts and performances. Rachael Blackburn, head of culture at APS Bank, gives more insights on this festival.

Why do you think the APS Summer Festival was such a hit last year? And how do you hope to recreate the same excitement this year?

Last year we gave the public a treat with our first festival for a summer disrupted by COVID-19. Teaming up with Valletta Cruise Port plc and the MPO, we delivered various activities over an eight-week period. This year’s festival will be shorter but as packed with an even richer variety of artistic performances. And the venue – the University of Malta Campus – demonstrates our support to this highest educational institution, also impacted by the pandemic.

It is great to have a festival to attend to, but why is a bank organising a festival?

APS Bank is known for having brought to the public countless cultural events, performances, exhibitions, publications – the list is endless. Last year’s festival, in a summer thirsty for artistic events, was such a success that it crowned our efforts of many years with the award of the National Prize for the Promotion of Culture by Arts Council Malta last May. Circumstances did not change much this year so here we are once again.

What acts are lined up for this festival and what are this year’s programme highlights?

There’s quite a mix of music of different genres, theatre, comedy, dance, literature, live music and the visual arts. Headliners from Ira Losco with an unplugged set, Alexandra Alden, to Etnika, Andrew Alamango’s ‘Lost Voices’, Brikkuni, Swing Nuages, Djun & Brodu, to the Comedy Knights and Moveo Dance Company performing Carmen. And we also have the University of Malta’s School of Performing Arts with a specifically curated showcase night for the Festival as well as London-based Nadine Galea and her string quartet together with Argentinean Tango Dancers, who will perform a world music set to also commemorate the 100th anniversary of Astor Piazzolla’s birth.

You put out a call for artistic projects and installations for the festival, with quite a tight deadline. Why was the festival organised in such a short span?

A second edition of the festival was always on our minds, but the evolving situation of the pandemic made it impossible to firm up plans well ahead of time. Even the call for an artistic director was a shot in the dark – let’s not forget that significant restrictions on any form of outdoor events were still in place until last month. But we were committed to see the Festival through and to reserve some slots for budding artists through an open call which was enthusiastically received despite the tight deadline.

Organising a festival in normal circumstances is already a big feat. Has organising this event with the COVID-19 measures and restrictions on mass events made this festival more challenging to organise?

The 2020 festival, held under various COVID-19 restrictions, was both a test and a good experience. As it turned out, it was also the main organised entertainment programme of summer 2020, running for almost two months. So, we came to the 2021 festival knowledgeable and prepared, since the format and much of the logistics, such as seating arrangements, will be similar. But there will be new challenges, such as vetting of vaccination certificates, controlled entrance and more.

The APS Summer Festival is going to be held at the University of Malta. Why was this venue for the festival chosen?

We wanted to show support to Malta’s highest educational institution, which had its fair share of pandemic disruption. And as part of our ongoing collaboration with the University, we thought that bringing the festival to its lovely open spaces would be an excellent way of showing that. Besides its central location, the campus offers ample parking facilities and a very tranquil setting. Rector Professor Alfred Vella immediately welcomed the idea and that was that.

Why should one attend the APS Summer Festival?

We are bringing to the public a celebration of summer according to best Maltese traditions: under the stars, in a relaxed environment and respecting all the health, safety and physical distancing obligations. In an artistic calendar starved of events, this is once again our gift to the community – always true to our values.

