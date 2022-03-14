The Gozo Philatelic Society is exhibiting Richard England’s two stamp sets at the society’s showcase at Il-Ħaġar museum in Victoria.

The first set, showing Ġgantija, Mdina, Victoria and Sant’Anġlu, was issued in 1975 for the European Architectural Heritage Year.

On show are England’s original designs, as well as complete sheets and a first day cover.

The other set consists of complete sheets and a first day cover of the 1987 Europa set, highlighting two architectural projects – the Aquasan lido and Manikata church.

Il-Ħaġar is offering a special related philatelic folder.