Richard Gere has joined migrants on a rescue ship stranded between Malta and Italy and appealed for them to be allowed to disembark safely.

The 69-year-old actor boarded the Proactiva Open Arms, which currently lies in international waters southwest of Malta and east of the Italian island of Lampedusa.

Videos and pictures show him helping out on the stranded vessel, and meeting the 121 rescued migrants, including a baby he remarked was the "same age as my son".

In a video appeal, he called for a safe refuge for the stranded passengers.

"The most important thing for these people here is to get to a free port to be able to get off the boat, get on land and start their new life, be taken care of and make a life for themselves," he said.

The Spanish ship has been stranded for over a week since it rescued a cargo of people from two migrant boats off the coast of Libya. They include 30 children and the charity says many need medical and psychological help.

It is awaiting permission to dock at a nearby port.

The charity has said that Malta has ignored its request to dock and unload its passengers while Italy only allowed two pregnant women and the sister of one of the women to be evacuated to the country for medical reasons.

Times of Malta has contacted the Maltese authorities but they have not commented publicly on the situation.

The European Parliament has appealed for a solution to the standoff.