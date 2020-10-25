Richard Schulteis and his sister Antonia continued to impress in the international sailing scene when the young Maltese siblings are currently holding the top two positions in the 29er class at the Fraglia Della Vela Riva in Lake Garda in Italy.

The Malta Young Sailing Club duo came into the event on the back of an impressive summer of sailing which saw Richard Schulteis taking gold in several competitions, most notably the Euro Cup in Kiel, Germany.

