Richard Schulteis and Max Korner strengthened their top position in the 29er class at the Fraglia Della Vela Riva regatta in Lake Garda, on Sunday.

The talented Maltese sailor and his German team-mate started the day with a third placing in the fifth regatta before stepping up their game and winning the following race to further underline their superiority.

