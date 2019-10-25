The Manoel Theatre is tomorrow commemorating the 70th anniversary of Richard Strauss’s death with a concert of his orchestral pieces arranged for two pianos.

Maltese pianist Charlene Farrugia and international Greek pianist Vassilis Varvaresos will perform Strauss’s music, including Strauss’s first symphonic poem based on Shakespeare’s Macbeth, Also Sprach Zarathustra, Till Eulenspiegel, and the waltz from Der Rosenkavalier.

The concert will be held tomorrow at the Manoel Theatre at 8pm. For tickets, log on to www.teatrumanoel.com.mt or by contacting the booking office on 2124 6389 or e-mail on bookings@teatrumanoel.com.mt.