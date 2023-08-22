American Sha’Carri Richardson crushed Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce’s hopes of a sixth women’s world 100m title when she stormed to victory in Budapest on Monday.

Richardson sprinted to a championship record of 10.65sec despite being in lane nine to seal a US 100m double after Noah Lyles’ victory in the men’s event on Sunday.

Shericka Jackson and veteran Jamaican teammate Fraser-Pryce took silver and bronze in 10.72sec and 10.77sec respectively on the third day of action in the Hungarian capital.

It was a remarkable run for the 23-year-old Richardson, who was barred from the pandemic-delayed Tokyo Olympics in 2021 after testing positive for marijuana.

