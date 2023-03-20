Tottenham forward Richarlison and Paris Saint-Germain defender Marquinhos will both miss Brazil’s friendly against Morocco on March 25 due to injury, joining star Neymar on the absent list, the team said.

The new injuries leave the five-time world champions without a string of top players as they prepare to take on surprise World Cup semi-finalists Morocco in Tangier in their first match since Qatar.

Richarlison, 25, left the pitch in tears Saturday after suffering an injury early in Tottenham’s 3-3 draw at Southampton.

“National team doctor Rodrigo Lasmar contacted Richarlison’s club, and established that the athlete will not be fit to play for the friendly,” the Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) said in a statement late Saturday.

