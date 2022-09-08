Antonio Conte revealed Richarlison had fulfilled his Champions League dream after the Brazil forward finally scored for Tottenham with a double in Wednesday’s 2-0 victory over 10-man Marseille.

After going five games without a goal following his £60 million ($69 million) move from Everton, Richarlison got off the mark with a pair of clinical headers to break Marseille’s resistance in north London.

Conte’s team were well below their best for long periods, but the game swung their way when Marseille’s Chancel Mbemba was sent off for a foul on Son Heung-min early in the second half.

That was Richarlison’s cue to seize the spotlight as the 25-year-old netted with 14 minutes to play and struck again five minutes later.

