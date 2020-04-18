Mental health charity Richmond Foundation has appealed for volunteers to help cope with an increase in demand for its services due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The foundation said the crisis had increased demand for mental health support services while also reducing its available resources, and that it was expecting to be under significant strain in the coming weeks and months.

It appealed for skilled professionals in the fields of counselling, psychiatric nursing, psychology, psychotherapy, social work and youth work to volunteer their time for work ranging from online emotional support to work on

the ground in the foundation's residential hospitals.

Volunteers should have two years of professional experience and could sign up for a period of three months to a year. The foundation said it would provide induction training to all the volunteers recruited.

The foundation is also seeking support volunteers, who did not need to have any specific qualifications or experience, for jobs ranging from deliveries to administration support work.

The foundation also appealed for donations to support its therapy sessions, which are provided on a free or subsidised basis to people who can not afford to pay.

Smaller donations can be made via SMS, while larger contributions by companies can also be made via Bank transfer or cheques. Full details are available on the Richmond Foundation website.

"The coronavirus pandemic has given rise to various mental health issues within our community. We therefore need to respond appropriately, and in an efficient and effective manner. Richmond is working more than ever to ensure continued services to persons in need. We need your help to continue helping others in need,” Richmond Foundation CEO Stephania Dimech Sant said.

COO Daniela Calleja Bitar added: "The Coronavirus situation has increased the demand for Richmond’s services and has also increased the cost to run our services especially the residential services. We had to take various measures to ensure the clients’ safety in our care. This has increased exponentially the costs to run our services."