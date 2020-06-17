The Richmond Foundation will be surveying the nation’s mental health under the unprecedented restrictions brought about by COVID-19.

In partnership with research company Esprimi and with the help of the European Social Fund, the study will monitor the psychological wellbeing of the public, with surveys taking place until the start of 2021.

The foundation said in a statement COVID-19 has led to an elevated awareness of threat in the environment and to people’s livelihoods.

Through social distancing, school closures, work layoffs, and a partial and mandatory lockdown to some – people from all walks of life are suddenly facing major disruptions to their lives, leaving a large chunk of individuals feeling anxious or worried about the outbreak and the trail of negative consequences that come with it.

Apart from concerns about physical health, this pandemic has given rise to various mental health issues within the community. The mental health impact of the pandemic will last longer than the physical health impact and it had to be understood and monitored closely for an appropriate, an efficient and effective response.

All survey results will be published on the Richmond Foundation website.

The public is encouraged to participate in the survey to contribute towards a wide-spread representation of the population.