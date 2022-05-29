Rick Vogelesang has been appointed as the general manager and technical adviser of the BBBS/Brunswick bowling team, the Times of Malta can reveal.

Brunswick is the largest bowling supply company in the world and has the biggest line of bowling consumer products.

The renowned company has various famous professional bowlers under contract, including Maltese duo Sue Abela, the current European champion, and young sensation Kayden Lagana.

Brunswick said that they were impressed by the work Vogelesang was conducting at the Malta Bowling Academy Malta as well as the excellent results he guided many athletes throughout the years which included medals at top level competitions.

