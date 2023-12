Gzira Athleta needed overtime to beat SiGMA Depiro at the Ta’ Qali Pavillion on Sunday after dropping a double-digit lead and risking defeat in the fourth quarter.

Meanwhile, Mellieha Libertas stayed perfect with another victory, this time a late comeback against Hibernians. Later, Starlites asserted their dominance over Valletta Fighters.

Read the full story on the Times of Malta sports website...