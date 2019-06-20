HSBC has finally “solved the riddle” of how to open a bank account in Malta, according to Daniel Robinson, Head of Retail Banking and Wealth Management at HSBC Bank Malta.

“We’ve got there by listening to and understanding our customers and what they want, and asking them why opening a bank account has felt so difficult in the past. Their feedback was really interesting – customers told us that our questions felt like an interrogation at times, and that we asked for too much information and too much paper to evidence their history.

“They could not understand why, when completing account opening, they needed to sign so many different pieces of paper, and then after all that they still had to wait a week to receive and activate a functioning debit card on the account,” Mr Robinson told The Sunday Times of Malta.

He said the bank removed the need to complete a long face-to-face interview, and instead enabled a customer to collate and complete their own information via the online form which they can then submit straight to HSBC for processing.

“We don’t ask customers to bring in piles of paper anymore. Instead, we ask them to submit what is required with their online form via image capture. They simply take a photo of their documents and send it to us. Customers will then be contacted and invited to meet with a colleague, only once we have completed all our checks. We attempt to do this within 24 hours and where we don’t have what we need, we will contact the customer.

“Once we set their appointment and they visit a branch, we can complete the opening of the account through a single signature and provide a fully functioning debit card, access to their online banking and more. Customers can choose the type of account they want and if all goes smoothly, this takes as little as 30 minutes in the branch.”

Mr Robinson said the response to this new process was “remarkable” with more than double the accounts opened so far this year compared to this stage last year.

He said banks have a responsibility to maintain high standards of compliance, protecting their existing customers while enabling the communities in which they operate from to thrive and grow safely. This has meant banks require more information from their customers about who they are and what they need.

However, he pointed out, customers do not differentiate between this and their other day-to-day experiences. Instead, they rightly expect everything to work with the same level of ease and efficiency.

“Why should you be able to buy a plane ticket from your mobile, get that ticket on the same mobile and access the airport with an image of it… yet to pay money into your own account you often have to drive to a branch, find parking, wait in a queue and pay across the counter? Expectations have changed, and we need to change with them,” he added.

Mr Robinson said HSBC will continue to improve “where our customers tell us we need to”.

“Banking needs to become simpler and align to the expectations of our customers, and we remain committed to achieving this for the local market,” he said.