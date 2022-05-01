Thirty-six Alive charity Foundation riders, will on Sunday start a 1,000km-ride around the coast of Sicily to raise funds for cancer research.

The plan is to ride for six days, rain or shine, until the team makes its way back to Pozzallo.

Among the cyclists is Dr Juice founder John Winfield, who is riding a bike for the first time in his life for this cause.

The initiative is powered and supported by a number of local organisations and individuals who feel strongly about helping advance cancer research.

Anyone wishing to join and help raise money for research and innovation for the benefit of cancer patients and their families locally can visit http://alivecharity.com/.