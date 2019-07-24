The Historic Motorcycle Club – Malta, which this year is celebrating its 30th anniversary, is holding its annual exhibition of historic motorcycles tomorrow and on Sunday at the Aviation Museum, Ta’ Qali.

Some 60 motorcycles dating from the beginning of the 20th century to the mid-1970s are on display, offering a snapshot of nearly a century of technological progress.

Many of the motorcycles are famous marques from Britain, Italy, the US and other countries, such as Triumph, BSA, Ducati, Moto Guzzi, Matchless and Ariel, and are used regularly by their owners, even on club activities abroad. These dedicated enthusiasts use their skills to restore and keep these mechanical treasures in fine condition, notwithstanding the many difficulties they encounter.

The Historic Motorcycle Club exhibition is being held tomorrow and on Sunday at the Aviation Museum, Ta’ Qali, from 9am to 9pm.