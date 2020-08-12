Ryde is the latest ride hailing service to hit Malta’s shores and is revolutionising the way sustainable mobility is viewed Malta. The iconic black London Cab that you may have spotted around is in fact Ryde’s fully electric hero car, which offers a glimpse of what this mobility company has to offer.

Ryde is the exclusive mobility provider to manage this fleet of fully electric cabs that offer advantages such as ramp access for wheelchairs, prams and pushchairs (without the need for passengers to leave the seat), 3 + 3 seating facing each other, full sky roof and ample luggage capacity. The total Ryde fleet includes many other normal passenger vehicles and a fleet of mini vans.

The Ryde app works on global best-in-class mobility tech allowing users to easily book their preferred mode. Seamless on-demand and pre-booking services with super terms for both riders and drivers has given this app an unexpected but welcome head start.

Ryde in fact is ‘driver-obsessed’ with the belief that “If the drivers are happy, then the Ryders are happy, our tech capability is exceptional, but also worthless without the amazing humans involved. It’s that simple, we believe it’s the human side of things that puts the magic into our business” said a spokesperson for Ryde.

Ryde was built around the philosophy that humans and the environment in which we operate should come first, where success is measured by well-being and not just in figures or statistics. (Ryde will in fact be rolling out a major initiative that further supports its commitment to Malta’s environmental well-being in the coming weeks.)

The Ryde Malta app is available for download on the App store and on Google Play.

The new norms for health and safety are strictly adhered to, with Perspex sheets separating drivers from passengers and masks worn at all times.