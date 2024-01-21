Former Premier League forward Ridha Dardouri is set to present his candidacy for the presidency of the Malta Football Association in the coming weeks as he believes that there is a growing need for major changes in how the Beautiful Game in Malta is managed.

The Malta Football Association will hold its general elections during the next General Assembly on March 15 which marks the end of the first term in office of current president Bjorn Vassallo.

Dardouri is not a new face to Maltese football as the Tunisian-born businessman, who also holds Maltese citizenship, has made a name for himself in the Maltese Premier League when he donned the colours of the likes of Birkirkara, Sliema Wanderers and Lija Athletic during the 1990s.

Speaking during an interview with the Times of Malta, Dardouri said that he has been a regular visitor to domestic matches during the past seasons and said that seeing the lack of quality on the field of play has pushed him to try and take pro-active approach to try and revitalise the Beautiful Game on our islands.

