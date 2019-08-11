As the government rides roughshod over the mounting public anger about the chopping of age-old trees to make way for the widening of roads, a new page is being turned in environmental protection awareness. A refreshing civic sentiment against the wanton destruction of the little that is left of the local heritage appears to be getting wider support across the country.

With much fanfare, the government has plunged itself headlong into the implementation of a €700 million-plan to improve the country’s roads.

Clearly, the government is doing a fine job of upgrading certain road projects which should have been carried out years ago. The Kappara project, for instance was well designed and the traffic system well managed during works. The work on the Marsa mega project entrusted to contractors is proceeding at a fast pace. But a number of smaller projects are taking ages to complete, posing a risk to drivers and suggesting lack of advance preparations or coordination between entities, or both. Just to give two examples: the work at two roundabout junctions, the one leading to Naxxar and the other further up from the Gżira roundabout, are taking far too long to complete.

It is all very well to improve the country’s roads; most need a makeover badly, but when so many roads have been left in a derelict state for so long, it would be foolish to rush to do so many roads at the same time without the necessary advance planning.

The impression often given is that the planning is done haphazardly, sometimes without even adequate consideration to the full impact of the works on people living in the vicinity or, equally bad, on the chaotic traffic situations they create. Also glaringly obvious is that the government is not listening to the concern of so many people genuinely worried over what can well be described as state vandalism in occupying virgin agricultural land and chopping trees to make way for the widening of roads.

It would be absolutely illogical to argue against all road development but it is also self-defeating to go for projects that destroy the environment.

The fact that a majority in a poll find no objection to a particular project is not a sufficiently good reason for the government to ride roughshod over their concern. A government has a duty to look beyond the comfort of appeasing frustrated drivers who are reluctant to seek alternative means of transport. This is more so when, contrary to the official view, the benefits are of only short-term.

Distances in Malta are so short that a reduction of travel time between two points in a multi-lane thoroughfare is easily lost in no time as the road narrows back to two lanes.

The anger at the upcoming Central Link project is justified. The road, with its old Aleppo pines on both sides, is an iconic stretch that is deeply rooted in the hearts of the Maltese as they drive up to the country’s old city of Mdina.

Should the country go to the extreme of obliterating even iconic places that have come to form part of the island’s heritage? Ultimately, the government is clearly not showing any willingness to tackle the root of the problem ‒ the extraordinary number of cars on the island and the lack of alternative means of transport.