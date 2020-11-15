Some might be reluctant to join green action because they think it will cost them more than their typical, environmentally harmful activities. Unfortunately, the environmental movement can only do so much without the consumer population's support in every sector of the economy.

With the aim of inverting this situation, Ecopence has started a call for immediate action. Any movement in the right direction is worth trying, however small it may be. Ecopence doesn’t want to measure and control – rather, the company wants to encourage, entice, and give rewards to amplify the effect.

In 2015, 193 world leaders agreed on 17 goals to tackle poverty, equality, and climate change. As part of Ecopence’s launch campaign, the company is focusing on goal 12: responsible consumption and production.

On www.supportthegoals.org, Ecopence is already rating five stars thanks to its efforts, plans already in motion, and results achieved. Ecopence has also already developed several partnerships with businesses willing to make their operations more sustainable and will soon be ready to welcome all consumers in its loyalty programme.

In the same vein, Ecopence will actively take part in the European Week for Waste Reduction from November 21-29. Setting up in various localities in Malta, such as Chains Supermarket in Fgura and Arkadia Foodstore at Portomaso, Ecopence will be raising awareness to shop at zero waste and reduce single-use plastics and packaging.

With this action, Ecopence wants to reach out to everyone, educate, and provide tools to trigger the change. For more information visit www.ecopence.com.