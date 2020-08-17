Science kept telling us that going back to pre-COVID normal was not going to work, that lowering the R-factor to 1 would only allow us some respite, that COVID-19 was here to stay and that we could only feel assured once we have a tested vaccine.

Many worked towards achieving that low R-factor and getting us out of a lockdown which was bad for businesses and families.

Frontliners gave their utmost to secure our health. Many businesses took it upon themselves to retain their employees in the knowledge that the moment required such responsibility and also that it made business sense to retain those who contributed towards their success.

Responsible businesses made sacrifices, not least by reinventing and reorganising their business models in a way that provided a safe environment to their employees and customers. Reopening after a lockdown came with a financial cost to responsible businesses as did the continuance of business during lockdown.

Each spike in numbers of positive COVID cases will continue to come at a cost for each one of us. It could be a financial, health or social cost, yet each spike will demand sacrifice and restraint.

The fake political jubilation of ‘back to normality’ once we reached an R-factor of 1 seems to be taking us back to having to ride a wave that may once again demand sacrifices from families and businesses.

With some more restraint, responsibility and effective enforcement, we could have been spared this.

It had taken some time for the government to catch up with the reality of COVID when the pandemic reached our shores. Many excused this initial uncertainty since little was then known about the disease.

The stark consequences of the pandemic brought about a slow realisation that things needed to be done differently.

Out of fear, concern, uncertainty and for other reasons, each one of us was willing to consider the risks of our actions and to behave in a manner that did not expose us to unnecessary danger.

Yet the political message sent out once the R-factor was brought below 1 – that things are back to normal – may indeed be the undoing of everyone’s sacrifice.

We can no longer think of addressing COVID-19 with an insular mentality. When we fail to be responsible, other countries will act to protect themselves from our own irresponsibility.

It is positive to see Robert Abela’s five pillars for Malta’s economy, but what solutions is he offering to businesses and employees when other countries are placing restrictions on travelling to Malta? What solutions does Abela have to incentivise the economy beyond September?

Most of us assume that the COVID-19 supplements will be extended beyond September but most of our businesses are currently relying on internal tourism.

Will Maltese families still have the spending power to keep some businesses going once the summer vacation fever passes? Is there a financial and social plan that will see us through each COVID-19 spike and lead to a sustainable trajectory?

If we do not act responsibly through vigilance and enforcement, an insurmountable challenge will be placed upon families and businesses. It is asking them to cope with the financial and social effects of each spike by letting them ride the wave alone.

So much for doing our all to flatten the curve.

Therese Comodini Cachia, PN spokesperson for culture and media