A glass mosaic and stained glass exhibition, entitled Riflessi, by Joseph Louis Meilak, a master glass artisan, is on display at the Dar Karmni Grima museum in Għarb, throughout this month.
The display consists of religious and non-religious mosaics, including Our Lady, the Divine Mercy, a Maltese luzzu and the Holy Spirit.
Opening hours are from Tuesday to Saturday between 9am and 4pm and on Sundays from 9am to 12.30pm.
