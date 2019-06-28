Can car rental services in Malta help improve the island’s problems? Right Cars Vehicle Rental Ltd are primed to answer this very question following their immediate and imminent commencement of operations. With company aims of continual expansion, Right Cars are promising the public a host of improvements within the industry, setting themselves as an attractive proposal for anyone desiring car rental services.

The Right Cars brand will be operated under franchise by Malta-based Falco Rent-A-Car Ltd.

Co-founder of Right Cars and company chairman Rick Little proudly said: “We are very pleased that finally we have found a franchise operator for the Right Cars brand in Malta who shares our vision; to deliver a first-class service at extremely competitive prices.”

Mr Little continued: “Having just spent a week in Malta together with the Malta Right Cars operations team that shall manage the day-to-day car rental service, I am totally convinced they will offer a better level of service than is currently available on this beautiful island.”

True to the pledge of guaranteed professional service, Right Cars have established a portfolio of vehicles on offer, ranging from small economy class to luxury vehicles. The services are poised to be offered at highly competitive rates, offering both tourists and business travellers an independent mode of transportation.

They will offer a better level of service than is currently available on this beautiful island

Although new to Malta, the international Right Cars brand is rapidly expanding, with more and more locations coming online. The company is set to release its newest range of additional services for its clients’ satisfaction regarding the MaaS (Mobility as a Service) marketplace, all of which have already been confirmed for availably within Malta in January 2020.

Fleet executive Lawrence Saliba, charged with managing Right Cars operations in Malta, commented: “After following the Right Cars brand growth in various international markets, we felt this was an opportune moment to join together with the brand and tap the Maltese market, as we considered that Right Cars’ strategy for value for money was in line with our mobility vision.”

With future developments of expansion and the releasing of new products and services already in motion, Right Cars Vehicle Rental Ltd is set to become a dominant player in the mobility arena. The company has confirmed that an announcement regarding the new services and products (available for both traditional car rental services and mobility services) will be held in the upcoming months.

For more information about Right Cars Vehicle Rentals, call 2339 2336/9.

Right Cars is a Mobility Business Unit within Famalco | Building Businesses.