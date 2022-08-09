A 20-year-old self-proclaimed far-right leader has been charged with threatening his mother and her partner.

Eman Alexander Cross appeared in court on Tuesday, where he admitted to breaching conditions of a probation order and unlawfully possessing a weapon. He pleaded not guilty to other charges, including causing his victims to fear violence and insulting and threatening his mother’s partner.

Cross describes himself as the leader and founder of Malta Right Wing Youths, the youth wing of the Imperium Ewropa. He was reportedly kicked out of that group due to behavioural issues.

Speaking on Tuesday in court, his lawyers sought to block publication of his name. But that request was turned down by the court, which instead upheld a request to ban publication of his employer’s name.

Defence lawyer Charles Mercieca then informed the court that the accused was registering a partial admission, namely with respect to the fourth and fifth charges regarding the breach of probation and unlawful possession of the weapon.

Cross was granted bail after the court was told that he would go to live with another family member.

The court ordered the accused to sign the bail book three times a week, to abide by a curfew between 11:00pm and 5:00am, against a deposit of €300 and a personal guarantee of €10,000.

The court also placed Cross under a Treatment Order to overcome his alcohol problem, warning that a probation officer would be following him and reporting regularly back to the magistrate on his progress.

“I hope that you will put in all your effort and overcome your problem,” advised the court.

The court also issued a protection order in favour of the accused’s mother and her partner, whilst further binding him not to molest the family member who was to offer him a home.

The court was presided over by magistrate Claire Stafrace Zammit.

Inspector Sherona Buhagiar prosecuted.

The case continues in September.

Lawyers Gianluca Caruana Curran and Ana Thomas were also defence counsel.