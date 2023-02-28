Leading advertising and affiliate compliance monitoring specialist, Rightlander.com have announced the launch of their new product, Intel which will help operators accelerate the growth of their partner programs by combining risk analysis with global visibility metrics.

Rightlander is a state-of-the-art advertising and affiliate compliance platform that allows advertisers and networks to identify potentially non-compliant content across different territories. It does this by scanning affiliate content from within the target market, looking for events or conditions defined by clients and regulators, and sending alerts when it finds content that meets those conditions.

The compliance monitoring specialist has scanned tens of millions of webpages to help advertisers identify non-compliant advertising by their marketing partners to protect their brand and regulatory licenses. As part of this process, Rightlander is privy to affiliate marketing intelligence that, if shared, would help advertisers to accelerate their affiliate partnerships by uncovering new, prioritised opportunities to gain online exposure and outperform their competitors.

The new product, Intel, helps operators in a number of ways including:

Identifying high visibility pages on affiliate sites and imports global traffic ranking

Analysing affiliate potential in terms of risk vs opportunities. The product scans partner sites to check for non-compliance and risk to the brand. For example, does the affiliate promote unlicensed operators?

Analysing traffic sources including social media campaigns, organic, paid and direct traffic

Scanning affiliate content from different geos to provide a comprehensive view of partnership potential.

Why now? Ian Sims, Rightlander's founder and former affiliate for 15 years, commented that "Affiliate managers do not always have the tools and expertise to evaluate the online content of their existing partners for new traffic sources.”

“With the knowledge of which webpages rank highly on an affiliate's website advertisers have the potential to significantly increase traffic over a short period of time with the addition of a welcome bonus or company logo. Rightlander's Intel service aims to enhance the ROI of an engagement for both the advertiser and the affiliate with minimal effort".

In addition to Intel, new Rightlander clients will also benefit from complimentary access to two other services; Screen and Engage. Particularly useful for affiliate programs in the growth phase, Screen helps clients to check the suitability of new affiliate applicants before being accepted into the program and Engage reports highly ranked affiliates on custom search terms in specified geographies.

Launched in January 2018, the Rightlander.com product has expanded rapidly into multiple territories around the world and is used by many high-profile advertisers, affiliate networks and regulators to help them keep on top of their affiliate compliance responsibilities.

Using Rightlander’s proprietary products, clients can review and remediate prioritised results via the online portal, or via API integration, to reduce business risk, save time and develop their partnerships with confidence. They can:

Maintain compliance within industry, partnership and offer guidelines

Find undisclosed content to assess risk and uncover new traffic sources

Assess the content of new affiliate applicants for suitability and insights

Check content is live on authorised sites and linking to the correct landing pages

Engage compliant affiliates that rank highly in Google