Buying new furniture for our home can be quite exciting. This type of purchase is usually also costly, especially if we are buying a brand-new kitchen or a complete bedroom. Hence, these purchases need to be made with responsibility and certain precautions must also be taken to avoid possible problems.

As consumers, we must first understand our needs and then shop around for the best offers on the market. It is important that we compare not only prices but also conditions of sale and product quality.

Some important conditions we need to pay attention to include delivery dates, deposits and method of payments. With regard to delivery, if we require the furniture by a specific date, we need to inform the trader about this, and if the trader confirms that the furniture will arrive by that date, the sales contract should include a clause that clearly states that delivery by or on a specified date is essential.

Regarding the deposit, since this is usually paid weeks in advance, it is in our best interest that the amount we pay is a reasonable percentage of the total price. If we feel the amount requested is too high, we should try to negotiate a lower amount.

If the seller rejects our request, we can always choose not to proceed with the purchase. We should bear in mind that there are other sellers who can provide us with the products we need, and this puts us in an advantageous position when negotiating conditions of sale.

We should also pay particular attention to how the outstanding balance is to be paid. If the assembly/installation of the furniture is part of the sales agreement, we should never accept to pay all the remaining amount upon delivery, unless the assembly/installation and delivery are carried out on the same day.

The full and final amount should only be paid after the furniture is installed and confirmed to be in conformity with the sales agreement, and free from any defects. This brings us to the importance of ensuring that the sales contract includes a clear and detailed description of the furniture ordered. Ideally, the sales contract also includes a visual image of the furniture.

Another important responsibility we have is that of reading the sales contract before signing it. While doing so, we should check that everything that has been verbally agreed is included in the written contract. Do not forget that once a contract is signed, it is legally binding, and the terms agreed can no longer be changed.

The only exception is when a contract includes unfair terms that diminish consumers’ rights. Such terms are illegal, and even if inadvertently signed for, cannot be enforced by traders.

In the eventuality that we encounter a problem with the furniture purchased, such as if the furniture is damaged or we notice missing components, our initial complaint should always be addressed to the seller. Any proof supporting the complaint, and which justifies the requested remedy, must also be presented to the seller.

If the problem is not resolved within a reasonable time, the next step is to communicate with the Office for Consumer Affairs at the MCCAA for guidance and assistance.

Odette Vella is director, Information and Research Directorate, MCCAA

