Spaniard Alex Rins will join Honda-LCR next season after Suzuki announced their departure from MotoGP, his future outfit said on Tuesday.

Rins, 26, had been left without a team as Suzuki are pulling out of their deal with the sport four years early.

He will ride for Lucio Cecchinello’s outfit replacing Alex Marquez, who has signed for Ducati-Gresini.

“I am very happy to be joining the LCR Honda Team. Changing team and bike is a challenge but I am ready to give my 100% and to put into practice everything that I’ve learnt during my years in the MotoGP class,” Rins said in a LCR Honda statement.

