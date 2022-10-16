Spain’s Alex Rins stormed to a pulsating win at the Australian MotoGP Sunday with world championship leader Fabio Quartararo crashing out to put a huge dent in his title hopes.

The Suzuki rider started 10th on the grid and finished 0.186 seconds ahead of Spanish great Marc Marquez with Francesco Bagnaia coming third to move top of the championship standings.

Ducati’s Bagnaia started the race just two points behind reigning world champion Quartararo in the title fight and now heads to the penultimate grand prix of the season in Malaysia with a 14-point advantage.

It could have been more, with the Italian leading into the final lap at the waterfront Phillip Island circuit before an audacious Rins and then Marquez passed him.

“It’s so amazing to get this victory,” said an ecstatic Rins after his fourth career MotoGP win.

Click here for full story