The mayor of Rio de Janeiro said on Friday that he would not hesitate to cancel Copa America matches scheduled in his city if the COVID-19 pandemic worsened.

The competition was switched to Brazil from Argentina on Tuesday. It starts on June 13.

“I don’t see any advantage in hosting Copa America matches,” said Mayor Eduardo Paes during his weekly press briefing on the health situation.

“We didn’t ask for the Copa America and if you want my opinion, I don’t think it’s the right time to organise such a tournament.”

The mayor said that while club matches, such as the Brazilian league and the Copa Libertadores, were played behind closed doors in Rio, that was under a decree in force until 14 June, the day after the opening match of the Copa America in Brasilia.

