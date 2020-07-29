Malta international and former Starlites basketball player Mikela Riolo will be plying her trade abroad from next season after securing a move to Spanish women's basketball league's second division side CD Magectias.

The move, confirmed on Wednesday, is the club’s first signing for the summer and the 18-year-old’s first endeavor away from the Naxxar club throughout her basketball career.

In a statement, the club said Riolo, who has been a part of every age-group within the national setup, is ‘a player with determination and who is eager to improve’.

Point guard Riolo is said to be available to the club also as a shooting guard or small forward.

Asked about his new signing, Magec Tias coach Aday Villalba said Riolo is a “young player with great potential and who will grow with competition”.

“She has good qualities to be a competitive guard. She has a good shot and mastery of both hands,” Villalba said.

On her part, Riolo said the discussions with the club made her feel welcome and that having played with Magec Tias player Iranzu Drake during the latter's stint at Starlites will be a plus to her joining the Spanish club.

“I hope to fit in the team and meet all my colleagues, contributing positively to Magec Tias,” Riolo remarked.

“I really want to know what the next season has for me.

“I always heard of the beauty of the Canary Islands at home because my parents visited on their honeymoon, but I never had the chance to travel there. I didn’t know that in the future I would be playing for a basketball team in Lanzaraote.”